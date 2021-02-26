Facebook COO Sandberg Talks About Husband's Death, Shares Open Love Letter For Fiance Tom

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took to her Instagram handle to share an open love letter to her fiance Tom Bernthal. She also spoke about how her world 'turned upside down' when she lost her husband Dave.

"When I lost Dave in 2015, my whole world turned upside down. I really wasn't sure I could ever devote my heart to another person like that. But Dave's brother, Rob, had another idea for me. And everything changed when he introduced me to his good friend, @tom_bernthal. With Tom, I learned that Option B can be filled with profound joy. Together with our blended family, we have found a new path forward, one filled with so much gratitude and optimism," Sheryl wrote.

"When you got divorced and I lost Dave, Option A was taken off the table. Every Father’s Day will be a little bittersweet in our house — but now, also filled with the happiness you’ve brought to my kids’ lives. Thanks to you, I have come to discover that Option B can also be filled with profound happiness. There is so much joy to squeeze out of this new game plan. Thank you for helping me choose to see it,” she wrote in the letter published in a magazine.

"Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more," Sheryl announced her engagement in February 2020. Tom is co-founder and chief executive officer of marketing company Kelton Global.

