Facebook Cracks Down On 'Boogaloo' Groups After FBI Charges Three Members

Facebook Inc. has decided to limit the spread of ‘Boogaloo’ groups on its social media platform after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged men related to such groups for inciting violence during Black Lives Matter protests. A Facebook spokesperson reportedly said that the platform will no longer recommend Boogaloo, a term used by extremists to signify potential civil war or collapse of civilisation, to members of similar associations.

Three alleged members of Boogaloo movement were charged by the FBI on conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas, and possession of Molotov cocktail, a destructive device. US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement that violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country. He added that they exploited the “real and legitimate outrage” for their own radical agendas.

“Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives,” said Trutanich.

Stephen T. Parshall, Andrew Lynam, and William L. Loomis were charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive; and one count of possession of unregistered firearms. If convicted of federal charges, each of the three will face a jail term up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine for conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possession of unregistered firearms.

Range of ideologies

Facebook said that Boogaloo groups don’t adhere to any particular ideology and it “ran the gamut” from right to left. The groups have started evolving by using different terms such as “Big Igloo” and “Big Luau ”to evade the scrutiny of Facebook but the content and discussions have remained the same. The participants range from Black Lives Matter protesters to gun-rights advocates, to white supremacists.

