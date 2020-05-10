Mother's Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates By Creating Interactive Digital Card-maker

Google on Sunday unveiled a Doodle to celebrate Mother's Day 2020 on its new interactive homepage that lets people make their own virtual card for their moms. Keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown and a search increase in 'Homemade Mother's Day card' by 160 percent on its page, Google decided to unveil an interactive, digital card-maker Doodle to allow users create their own custom, digital art and send it to their moms on this special occasion.

Read: Google Doodle Brings Back Traditional Mexican Game 'Loteria' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

"People around the world are looking for ways to celebrate with their moms, too. Search interest in 'Homemade Mother's Day card' has increased by 160 percent in the past week globally. In fact, the most-searched Mother’s Day and 'virtual' searches worldwide are 'virtual Mothers Day ideas,' 'virtual Mothers Day gifts' and “virtual Mothers Day cards," Perla Campos, Google Doodles Global Marketing Lead wrote in a blogpost on company's website.

Read: Google Doodle Brings Back Peppers And Ice-cream Game Amid Lockdown

"While nothing beats one of my mom’s cure-all hugs, I’m grateful that technology will give me the chance to see her smile and hear her laugh when she opens up my attempt at channeling my inner Picasso. It still won’t be enough to thank her for everything she’s done for me, but it’ll surely make all the miles between us feel a little bit smaller," Campos added while wishing her mom a very happy Mother's Day.

Read: 'Make Your Own Music' With Google's Doodle As Archive Game Returns Amid Covid Lockdown

Google's gaming series

Google recently unveiled the latest Doodle game features to keep users entertained during this period of quarantine and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the games in the series lets people engage in musical activity and turns people into a DJ and allows them to play classic Hip-Hop tracks with a click of a mouse. It features a custom logo graphic by popular graffiti artist Cey Adams, interactive turntables on which users can mix the tapes from classic tracks.

Read: Google's Latest Hip-Hop Doodle Game Lets You Become A DJ At Home; Harkens Back To Origins

(Image Credit: Google)

