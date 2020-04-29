'Make Your Own Music' With Google's Doodle As Archive Game Returns Amid Covid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Google featured its archive game in its doodle section on Wednesday where one can compose their own music. This doodle was first featured on June 22, 2017, paying tribute to filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger on his 117th birthday. More seven classic games to make a return from the archives of the tech giant to entertain people during the lockdown.

'Make your own music': Google doodle

The Google doodle is all about music and art. Clicking on the doodle directs the user to a screen where one can compose their own music and edit it accordingly. There are four instruments the user can choose from to make their music piece. Once the music composition is ready it can be shared on social media platforms. This fun doodle is the best way to time during the lockdown that can keep users occupied for hours.

About Oskar Fischinger

Oskar Fischinger is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months sometimes years planning and handcrafting his animations.

Fischinger was also a prolific painter, creating numerous works that capture the dramatic movement and feeling of his films within a single frame. Unsatisfied with traditional media, he also invented a contraption, the Lumigraph, for generating fantastic chromatic displays with hand movements a sort of optical painting in motion and a precursor to the interactive media and multi-touch games of today.

Past Google doodles make a return

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" statement on the Google Doodle website read.