Halloween 2020: Snapchat Creates A New Filter Which Helps User Get The Halloween Look

American multimedia application Snapchat has come up with a new filter that includes lenses that can be used with a mobile camera and enable the person to dress up in an AR costume. It also allows the person to do Monster Mash dance for celebrating Halloween at home. According to the reports by ANI, this feature is powered by 3D Full Body Tracking technology.

Snapchat all set fro Halloween 2020

A snapchat spokesperson said, “Snap has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible with a mobile camera through Lenses powered by machine learning, such as the baby and time machine lenses released last year. Snap built these Lenses via an internal version of its AR creation tool Lens Studio, which now allows teams throughout Snap to iterate and find new, creative use cases and experiences that this technology can power. In the future, this new technology could become available in the public version of Lens Studio, Snap's free desktop-based app that allows anyone to create and publish their own AR experiences on Snapchat”.

The app will also be releasing a set of more than 10 3D Full Body Tracking Lenses. They can be used in tracking 18 joints on the human body and apply 3D models to follow the movements of people. This will make it easy for people to be a Sorceress, a Zombie, or even the Dancing Hot Dog.

In a separate development, the app started a new trend of taking short videos also known as stories by which people share the best moments of their day. Previously when users wanted to add music to snaps, they had to play music in the background before they would record a snap. This is no longer necessary as with Snapchat 2020, users can now add music directly in the app.

