Hollywood Celebrities Flaunt Their Halloween Decorations And Pumpkin Carvings

Halloween 2020 is here and celebrities are immersing themselves completely into the Halloween spirit. A lot of these celebs took to their social media handles and posted photos of their Halloween decorations, outfits and pumpkin carvings. Hollywood celebs like Piers Morgan, Khloe Kardashian and Stacy Solomon have been flaunting their decors and showing the world how to enjoy the Halloween with full spirit. Here are some celebrities whose Halloween 2020 decorations have managed to garner a lot of praise.

Also Read | When Is Halloween 2020 Being Celebrated This Year?

Stacey Solomon

Singer Stacy Solomon made DIY sock pumpkins and uploaded an Instagram story tutorial on how to do it as well. She posted a picture on her social media and added in the caption that this year it is a woody wonderland theme. Her photos showed her sitting with her outdoor Halloween decoration with her little daughter Rex. Her decor included two deers, autumn leaves and huge carved pumpkins.

Also Read | Halloween 2020: Here Are Some Easy Halloween DIY Costume Ideas

Khloe Kardashian

One of the Kardashian sisters, Khloe Kardashian went the family way this Halloween as she posted pictures of her daughter True Thompson painting pumpkins. The photos also featured Tristan Thompson helping out their daughter. The pumpkin painting station was named "Tutu's Pumpkin Patch".

Also Read | Massachusetts Governor Shares A 'great Suggestion' Of A Young Boy For Halloween 2020

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan took to his Instagram and posted a photo of his wife, Celia. Celia posed in a field with a sign that read: "Please do not handle pumpkins & gourds". Piers Morgan added a funny caption to this photo which read, "I fear Celia didn’t get the ‘Halloween’s cancelled’ memo."

Also Read | Halloween 2020 Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Among Us-themed Props; Take A Look

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde actor shared a photo of a pumpkin covered hut on her social media handle. Her caption said, "Moving in". It had another picture which had her son holding a huge pumpkin.

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton posted on her social media a picture of her kitchen with a couple of pumpkins and a lot of bat stickers. Along with the photo, she posted a caption that read, "Had 75 baskets of washing to do and 100 emails to respond to. Chose to stick 75 fake bats around the house. Pumpkins... may have been liberated from an upcoming Halloween version of @onthefarmc5 stove".

Billi Mucklow

The actor posted a picture of her doorstep on social media. The picture had a lot of pumpkins in various colours such as orange, white, golden and metallic pink. With the photo, she posted a caption that read, "We Love October".

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann kept her decoration simple as she placed a few pumpkins outside her door. She posed with a pumpkin in her hands and captioned the picture as "Pumpkin and Oversized Knits".

Also Read | Valmiki Jayanti 2020: All About The History And Significance Of Valmiki Jayanti

Jennifer Garner

The actor posted a photo of herself with a pumpkin that she carved herself, with a caption that read, "When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…". She can be seen wearing a basic white tee with jeans in the photo.

Image Credit: Stacey Soloman, Piers Morgan, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Ferne McCann, Billi Mucklow, Helen Skelton, Reese Witherspoon official instagram accounts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.