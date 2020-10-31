Halloween Make Up Ideas: Ace Up Your Instagram With These Spooky Makeup Ideas

Halloween is a celebration that is observed in many countries of the world including the UK, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the US and Canada. It is celebrated on October 31st. People spend their time having large gatherings, trick or treating, carving pumpkins and making jack-o-lanterns, attend Halloween themed parties, and wear Halloween costumes and much more fun and spooky activities. Nowadays people often lookout for fun Halloween makeup to try each year. This year, even though there would not be large gatherings due to the pandemic across the world, however people can still dress up and share their pictures on their social media or have a small family gathering while dressing up in spooky costumes with fun makeup. Read on for some interesting Halloween makeup ideas.

ALSO READ| Halloween Blue Moon This Week: What Does It Mean And When Will It Rise?

Halloween make up ideas

Superhero makeup

The simplest idea for 'makeup for Halloween' is to dress up as your favourite superhero. While one needs to ensure that they are doing your makeup in a spooky style. Here is an example for the superhero fans to try on Halloween. Take a look at this X-men icon Storm's makeup.

Batwing makeup

People who do not have skilled makeup talent can go for simple techniques where they can dress up all fancy. While for makeup they can go for a batwing makeup. This eye makeup matches with any colour or genre of dress you wear on Halloween. Here is an example.

DIY Halloween makeup ideas

Maleficent inspired makeup

Take a look at this costume as well as makeup suggestion from this Instagram user. Dressing yourself up in a supervillain or anti-hero version is also something that many girls opt for on Halloween. Here is an example.

ALSO READ| Harry Potter-themed Halloween Set Up Goes Viral After Family Recreates Hogwarts Castle

Haunting romantic ghost makeup inspiration

For someone searching for a fun Halloween costume makeup ideas, check out this romantic ghost makeup. This requires one to adorn a beautiful red dress and use this red rose to give your appearance a spooky look. Make sure you keep your face makeup pale to match with the complete get up.

ALSO READ| 'Candy Slingshots' To 'drive-thru Treats': Americans Prep For Halloween Amid COVID-19

While the coronavirus pandemic has shadowed Halloween celebrations across the globe, there are many different types of ways people have figured out to spend their Halloween. From dropping candy down a chute to flinging full-size candy bars via mini-catapults, people across America are devising their own gadgets and ways to celebrate the eerie festival in the ‘new normal’. People often dress up in their scariest costumes on this day to ward off the evil spirits. Happy Halloween 2020!

ALSO READ| Japan’s Sumida Aquarium Organises ‘Jellyfish Halloween’ For Visitors Amid COVID-19

ALSO READ| 'Doom Meeting': Photo Of 'realistic' Halloween Decoration Shows Horrors Of Work From Home