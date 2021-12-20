Instagram rolls out Profile Embed, allows users to insert a mini-profile on websites

Instagram is rolling a new feature called Profile Embed. The feature will allow users to embed their Instagram profiles on a website. The feature will also let users embed a link to another business account that might be used for business purposes. The feature is announced with two other new Instagram functionalities called Instagram Playback (which allows users to make a collection of Instagram Stories from the year) and Instagram Reels Visual Replies. All these features are launched when the year is about to end and users will use the platform for connecting with their friends and family, to share wishes during the Holiday and then the new year.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri announced the features through his official Twitter account on December 17, 2021. The feature contains a short video guide for three Instagram features that have been launched recently. As mentioned earlier, these features include Instagram Playback, Reels Visual Replies and the latest Instagram Profile Embedding feature. Explaining the feature, Mosseri says that Instagram has long been enabling users to embed an Instagram post (photo or video) into a website. The Profile Embed feature extends the functionality to embedding a miniature version of one's Instagram profile on a third-party website.

How will the Instagram Profile Embed feature work?

While the feature will allow users to embed a small version of their Instagram account into a website with ease, it is limited to the users in the United States. Instagram has not mentioned the global availability of the feature yet, and hence it is unknown as to when the feature will be launched for other regions in the world. From what it looks like, the profile embedding feature will be as simple as the post embedding feature. Currently, the post embedding feature allows Instagram users to include a post from the platform by copying the URL. Building upon that, users might be able to copy one's profile link and paste it into a website to embed it.

🎉 New Features 🎉



We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

- #IGPlayback

- Reels Visual Replies

- Profile Embed (US only for now)



Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

After testing the feature for some time, Instagram has rolled out another feature that will enable users to reply to comments (on posts) via Reels. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. Keep reading to know more about how to use Instagram Reels Replies.