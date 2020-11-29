Karti Chidambaram Posts Photo with His Cattle; Lashes Out At Man Who Asked 'joined BJP?'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday got questioned by a social media user upon sharing a photo of himself wherein he was posing with his cattle - four cows whom he named Uthran, Meenakshi, Lakshmi, Karpagam, and Samaya.

Reacting to his post, a Twitterati, who goes by the username @kannandelhi asked Karti Chidambaram whether he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader lashed out at the netizens and said, "normal and routine activities" such as having cows cannot be associated with BJP. Ranting further, Karti asked whether going to a temple also meant that a person is joining the saffron party.

"So anyone who has cows is a member of the @BJP4India? What next, anyone who goes to a temple is also a member of that party? Let’s not appropriate normal & routine activities as something unique to that party!" Karti questioned the social media user, to which he replied, "Chill."

"Congress needs introspection": Karti

Previously, Karti Chidambaram had stated that it was time for Congress to “introspect, ideate, consult and act” following its poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections. In his tweet, Karti, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, had reacted to senior party leader Kapil Sibal in his interview about the Bihar results.

In the interview, Kapil Sibal ad said that the people of the country don’t consider the "Congress as an effective alternative." He said that if for six years the Congress has not introspected, "what hope do we have for introspection now?" He also said that probably the Central leadership thinks that things are fine even as the party's progress continues to take a downward trajectory.

Backing Sibal's claims, Karti had said that it is time for the party to "introspect, ideate, consult & act". He also tagged the official Twitter handle of Congress while responding to Sibal's tweet.

As the Congress party won only 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in the Bihar assembly elections, dissenting voices against the top leadership were heard again. While the state leaders in Bihar came out in the open to express their disappointment against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, with some leaders skipping the CLP meeting in Patna and others creating a ruckus, senior leaders like Kapil Sibbal confronted the party on it suffering yet another defeat.

