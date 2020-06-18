Lord Rama Taking On China's Dragon Goes Viral In Hong Kong & Taiwan; Unites Netizens

Shortly after news regarding the violent clashes between India and China along the Ladakh border broke out, an illustration with Lord Rama taking on China's dragon went viral over Hong Kong's social media. An article shared by a Taiwanese news site revealed that the illustration showcasing Lord Rama, drawing a bow and arrow against a Chinese dragon was doing the rounds on Hong Kong social media sites LIHKG last night in support of India with respect to the recent clashes in Galwan. It was then shared by a Hong Kong netizen HoSaiLei in a post on Twitter which has garnered over 7.7K likes and 2.6K retweets till now.

Read: After Failed Attempt To Threaten India At LAC, Vicious Hacking Attempt Launched From China

Photo of the Day: India's Rama takes on China's dragon https://t.co/7jbcXqgmxq pic.twitter.com/hC7DRGCDR2 — Taiwan News (@TaiwanNews886) June 17, 2020

Shortly after this, support by Hong Kong and Taiwanese netizens poured in for India for standing its ground firmly against China and taking them on bravely. It is important to note that there is a strong wave of discontent against China among the residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan. Hong Kong has been witnessing months-long violent pro-democracy protests after China introduced a security law which is being seen as a death knell to Hong Kong’s autonomy. China has also been threatening Taiwan which it considers a part of its territory muzzling the country's voice for international representation under its 'one nation' policy.

Read: LAC Faceoff: India Rejects China's 'exaggerated And Untenable' Claim Over Galwan Valley

HK, Taiwan & Indian Netizens join forces

I, as a Hongkonger, support the people of #India!! And I believe my fellow #HKers would also be by your side. ♥️ Please forgive my poor Photoshop skills🙏#HKstandswithIndia pic.twitter.com/X9oe6LaZdq — HoSaiLei🇺🇸🇬🇧🇧🇪🇯🇵🇮🇳 (@hkbhkese) June 17, 2020

India stands with Hong Kong Independence.

China must stop intruding neighbours territory.

Chinese must Stop supressing public voice in Hong Kong. @UN@UNHumanRights — Yogesh Kabra 🇮🇳 (@yogesh1842) June 17, 2020

Hong Kong and India have a close relationship since the establishment of Hong Kong. Indian supported us and we will stand with them to fight against the evil CCP.#hkstandswithindia https://t.co/vDsfAInc9L pic.twitter.com/IBlJXrtEl0 — Johnny Cheung (@JohnnyC11636660) June 17, 2020

Read: PM Modi Makes Priorities Clear As India Wins Election To UNSC; Grateful For Global Support

Read: Faceoff With China At LAC: All 4 Injured Jawans Now Stable Confirms Indian Army

(Image Credit- Twitter/hkbhkese)