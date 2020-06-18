Last Updated:

Lord Rama Taking On China's Dragon Goes Viral In Hong Kong & Taiwan; Unites Netizens

An illustration with Lord Rama taking on China's dragon after the LAC face-off went viral over Hong Kong's social media, uniting netizens of India, HK & Taiwan

Shortly after news regarding the violent clashes between India and China along the Ladakh border broke out, an illustration with Lord Rama taking on China's dragon went viral over Hong Kong's social media. An article shared by a Taiwanese news site revealed that the illustration showcasing Lord Rama, drawing a bow and arrow against a Chinese dragon was doing the rounds on Hong Kong social media sites LIHKG last night in support of India with respect to the recent clashes in Galwan. It was then shared by a Hong Kong netizen HoSaiLei in a post on Twitter which has garnered over 7.7K likes and 2.6K retweets till now. 

Shortly after this, support by Hong Kong and Taiwanese netizens poured in for India for standing its ground firmly against China and taking them on bravely. It is important to note that there is a strong wave of discontent against China among the residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan. Hong Kong has been witnessing months-long violent pro-democracy protests after China introduced a security law which is being seen as a death knell to Hong Kong’s autonomy. China has also been threatening Taiwan which it considers a part of its territory muzzling the country's voice for international representation under its 'one nation' policy. 

HK, Taiwan & Indian Netizens join forces

