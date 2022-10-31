Meet Sriram Krishnan, The India-born Techie Assisting Elon Musk With Twitter Rejig

Indian-born techie Sriram Krishnan is the man who is assisting Elon Musk with his Twitter rejig. Taking to Twitter, Krishnan, general partner at the top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), revealed that he is assisting 'Chief Twit' Musk through initial changes at Twitter following his acquisition of the platform.

"Now that the word is out: I’m helping out Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan said in the tweet. It is to mention that 'a16z' refers to Andreessen Horowitz, which is a venture capital firm, where Krishnan works, managing the crypto portfolio of the firm.

Krishnan is a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, which was founded by Marc Andreessen. He continues his day job at the venture capital firm, despite taking up additional responsibilities by agreeing to help Musk with the Twitter rejig. Before joining Andreessen Horowitz, he worked as a senior executive in Facebook (now Meta) and Snap. He left Facebook to head Snap's advertising division. After leaving Snap in 2017, he worked for Twitter as senior director of product.

Twitter faces the challenge of earning profit, which is something Twitter has struggled with as a firm. The necessity to be profitable has now sharpened even more because Elon Musk bought Twitter for much more than its actual market value, based on its share prices. Musk has in the past stated what his goals with Twitter are, which is turning the app into something similar to China's Weibo. Weibo is the most popular app in China and an essential, people use it to chat, post, shop and to make payments.

Sriram Krishnan's past roles

Krishnan is married to Aarthi Ramamurthy, with whom he hosts a podcast that is broadcasted on Youtube. He has engineering experience as he used to head engineering teams at Microsoft. During his time at Twitter, Krishnan was reportedly responsible for Twitter's home timeline, discovery, new user experience, audience growth and search. At Facebook, he led the Facebook Audience Network, which is one of the largest networks in the display advertising sector. He started his career at Microsoft and was responsible for developing Microsoft Azure. He reportedly also serves on the boards of Polywork, Bitski and Hopkin.