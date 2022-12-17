Musk Says Twitter To Have Mute & Block Signals From Blue Verified Accounts As Downvotes

Elon Musk’s vision of Twitter 2.0 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in the span of two months. While the ruckus still prevails within the organisation due to the erratic policy changes made by the Tesla CEO, the much-loved social media networking site had introduced many changes on the platform. In light of these constructive changes in social media networking, the new Twitter head, Elon Musk, exclaimed that the next big step Twitter is going to take is to introduce “mute and block signals” for the new Twitter Blue users.

On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter and wrote, “Twitter will start incorporating mute & block signals from Blue Verified (not Legacy Blue) as downvotes.” Downvote means flagging a tweet as irrelevant and offensive. In his tweet, the Tesla CEO made it clear explicitly that people holding the “legacy blue” checkmarks will not be able to take the benefits of Musk’s new proposition. The recent proclamation by the new Twitter head was made after the social media networking site relaunched Twitter Blue on December 11.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

From undoing tweets to customising app icons, Twitter Blue holds many surprises

The struggling social media networking site relaunched the much-talked-about feature Twitter Blue on December 11. Netizens were floored by the announcement after the social media platform said that the new Twitter Blue will not only give subscribers new checkmarks, but it will also incorporate numerous interesting features. On Monday, Twitter stated that users can avail of the feature for $8/month on the web.

The social media company introduced a blue checkmark for individual customers, gold for business entities and grey checkmarks for government and other multilateral accounts. The saga of Twitter Blue doesn’t end here, the opt-in paid subscription will also enable the user to edit and undo their tweets, customize Twitter’s app icon along with switching to reader mode. Amidst all these changes in the social media platform, Twitter has become the talk of town amidst the recent revelations of the various parts of the Twitter Files.