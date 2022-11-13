Netizens Rubbish Elon Musk's Claim Of Twitter Being ‘biggest Click Driver On The Internet'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took great pride in claiming that the social networking platform largely contributes to driving clicks to other websites or applications, and went as far as asserting that Twitter is the “biggest click driver on the Internet by far.” However, it seems like Musk might be going too far with the claim, now that several social media users have called it nothing but a lie.

Musk made the remark after author Matt Taibbi pointed out on Twitter how less traffic comes from the social media platform, while comparing it with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and claiming that appearing for merely 10 minutes in the latter brings in far more fame than posting on Twitter for an entire year.

Twitter drives a massive number of clicks to other websites/apps. Biggest click driver on the Internet by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Following the claim, multiple users rushed to call it bogus. “False,” wrote one. Another user, Claire Diaz-Ortiz, who is a former Twitter employee, said that the claim is "100 per cent false.” "Lies. I worked at Twitter 5 yrs + wrote 2 books on social media mktg. this is 100% FALSE & Twitter knows it. We never sold it on clicks, bc it is much lower on traffic than FB, LI, etc. Twitter has other key strengths. (& mrkting is way more than clicks;) (sic)," she clarified in another tweet.

lies. i worked @twitter 5 yrs + wrote 2 books on social media mktg. this is 💯 FALSE & @twitter knows it. we never sold it on clicks, bc it is much lower on traffic than FB, LI, etc. twitter has other key strengths. (& mrkting is way more than clicks;) https://t.co/ie3ZZT3q7E — Claire Díaz-Ortiz (@Claire) November 13, 2022

Elon is unfamiliar with “Google”. Also is starting to sound like Trump. https://t.co/mNIqJG2Bzw — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) November 13, 2022

Social media users debunk Musk's claim

Tom Coates, a product developer, also falsified Musk’s statement and called it "embarrassingly wrong". “Elon is unfamiliar with “Google”. Also is starting to sound like Trump,” he wrote. "100% wrong. Embarrassingly wrong. I mean even if you ignore the search engines it's wrong. I can feel your ad execs and partnerships people (if there are any left) shrivelling up the more you type," he wrote, adding that “Elon is unfamiliar with “Google” and has begun to sound "like Trump.”

Meanwhile, in the latest development at Twitter, Musk said on Sunday that the platform’s premium subscription service will be possibly available towards the “end of next week,” after it came to a temporary halt on Friday due to a surge in fake accounts and impersonations.