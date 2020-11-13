'#BanTwitter' Trends After Centre Sends Notice To Twitter Over Showing Leh Part Of J&K

The Central government has issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to IT ministry sources. The ministry, in its notice, has directed the microblogging site to explain within five working days why legal action should not be initiated against it and its representatives for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map.

The notice was issued to Twitter by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on November 9, sources said. Soon after the news of the notice came out, many irked social media users demanded a ban on the micro-blogging site for "disrespecting the territorial integrity of India" and the hashtag 'Ban Twitter' started trending.

Netizens slam Twitter for its 'one-way policies'

"I would highly recommend to #BanTWITTER in India until they explain the reasons for repetitively showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China," a Twitter user quipped.

Twitter has to respect constitution of country they operate in. But Twitter has one way rules & policies



What they are trying to engage is dangerous & somewhere overrides democratic ethos and integrity of nation



Their reason to ban, suspend is only known to them#BanTWITTER — 🕉️ 0mNam0 🕉️ (@0mNam0) November 13, 2020

I would highly recommend to #BanTWITTER in #India until they explain reasons for repetitively showing #JammuKashmir as part of China. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — praveer (@praveerbol) November 13, 2020

#BanTWITTER

Twitter promote Chinese propoganda

It is in complete influence of china. — kernal sahil lal (@SahilLal46) November 12, 2020

High Time To #BanTwitter!!! Time To Teach A Lesson To The BIGOTED BLUE BIRD!!! #TwitterBan is the need of the hour!! — Anime Junkie (@AsunaAJ) November 12, 2020

According to PTI, responding to the issue, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We have duly responded to the letter and, as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue." The spokesperson further said Twitter remains committed to partnering with the government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to serve the public conversation.

Twitter showed Leh as part of China

Twitter had earlier shown Leh as part of China, following which the IT secretary had written a stern letter to the company's CEO, Jack Dorsey. In response, Twitter had replaced China with Jammu and Kashmir. However, Twitter has not yet corrected the map to show Leh as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It is still showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is against the official position of the Government of India.

READ | Virat Kohli posts special picture before Australia tour, #TeamIndia trends high on Twitter

READ | Twitter issues first response after removing Home Minister Amit Shah's profile photo

Last month, Twitter came under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geotagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, the People's Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh's Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, an industry watcher told PTI that in case Twitter does not fall in line even after the latest notice, possible options could include action initiated under Section 69A of the IT Act for banning access to Twitter in India. Also, under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the government can lodge an FIR, which has a punishment of up to 6 months of imprisonment.

Social media users have also been demanding a ban on Twitter after the social media giant on Thursday removed the display picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from its platform, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” It has issued a statement and has restored the photo too.

READ | Twitter removes Amit Shah’s profile photo citing copyright infringement; restored soon

READ | Centre mulls legal action against Twitter over showing Leh part of J&K: Sources