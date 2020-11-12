Virat Kohli Posts Special Picture Before Australia Tour, #TeamIndia Trends High On Twitter

The Dream11 IPL 2020 was done and dusted successfully on Tuesday after Mumbai beat Delhi by five wickets in the final to be crowned as the IPL 2020 winners. The Indian players, who played against each other for the past two months, have now come together to play for their country again. Team India is set to travel to Australia for a two-month long tour where they will compete with each other across formats.

Virat Kohli and co. leave for Australia

The India vs Australia 2020 series is set to get underway on Friday, November 27. The upcoming series is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. On Wednesday, Team India departed from the UAE to take part in the high-profile series.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram where he posted a picture before leaving for Australia. In the photo, Kohli is seen alongside pacer Deepak Chahar where they are seen donning customised PPE kits with the BCCI's logo and their names and numbers on it.

As soon as Virat Kohli posted the photo, fans flooded the comments section with best wishes for the Indian captain. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI also posted pictures of the whole India squad for Australia 2020. The photo received several reactions as fans got #TeamIndia trending on Twitter in just a few minutes. Let's take a look a few reactions.

Divided by IPL , united by #TeamIndia



Let's unite to cheer for TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/sKg55bxVov — SouravMSD🦁 (@SouravMsd) November 11, 2020

KING KOHLI ON CHARGE...WAIT FOR YOUR CAPTAINCY AND SPECTACULAR HUNDREDS... pic.twitter.com/aVa6qHY2v3 — Subash (@Subash2591) November 11, 2020

Jeet ke aana ❤ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 11, 2020

YES Indian cricket is back.🔥

Can't wait for the first ODI😎😎 — Cricbuzz (@Cricbites) November 11, 2020

Talk Of The Town 🔥



Virat Kohli Is Already Dominating The Australian Newspapers Like A Boss! 😎@imVkohli • #AUSvIND • #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4QvfjUZQiw — ViratGang® (@ViratGang) November 11, 2020

#TeamIndia



INDIA 🇮🇳 VS AUSTRALIA🇦🇺



Best Of Luck Men in Blue 💙🇮🇳 for the Upcoming Seris pic.twitter.com/QqvdpmftUJ — Aakash ❤️ (@Aakashhhh11) November 11, 2020

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. The right-handed batsman is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

India squad for Australia 2020

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

