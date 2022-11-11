'Quite A Day', Says Elon Musk As Twitter 'hit All-time High Of Active' Users Today

It’s a lucky day for Twitter as Elon Musk revealed that the social networking platform hit an “all-time high of active users” on Friday. The milestone arrives hours after Musk had tweeted that “usage of Twitter continues to rise,” while subtly taking a dig at his detractors by stating: “One thing is for sure: it (Twitter) isn’t boring!”

On Friday, Musk went on his regular tweeting spree and shared that he has observed “some epically funny tweets” on the platform. A day before, he pointed out the irony in people criticising Twitter on the platform itself. “I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter,” he wrote with laughing emoticons.

Hit all-time high of active users today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Quite the day! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Twitter faces major challenges after Musk's takeover

The feat of the highest all-time usage on Twitter comes as a momentary relief for the company and its CEO, who recently told staffers that a state of bankruptcy is “not out of the question.” According to a recording obtained by The Verge of Musk’s recent meeting with Twitter employees, the 51-year-old Twitter chief warned that the company could witness “the net negative cash flow of several billion dollars” in the next year, and therefore, needs to “bring in more cash than we spend.”

"It is not feasible to suffer massive losses worth millions or billions," Musk said as he advised that the challenge could be tackled if the company is able to attract users with good services. "That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla," he said during the meeting.

Apart from dealing with financial challenges, Musk also continues to experience immense scrutiny and subsequent criticism for making big changes at the company in a short period of time since completing his $44 acquisition deal. Addressing the wave of new changes, the Tesla CEO revealed on Wednesday that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.” “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” he added.