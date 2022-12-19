Result Is Out For Musk’s Twitter Poll On Stepping Down As CEO, But Is 'Chief Twit' Ready?

Users on the social networking platform Twitter were closely eyeing the official account of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a crucial poll uploaded by the billionaire has reached its final outcome. Earlier on Monday, Musk asked his user base if he should step down as the CEO of the company and stressed that he will respectfully acknowledge the results, no matter if they turn out against him.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he captioned the poll. As the poll closed, it was found that 17,502,391 votes people had voted in total, with 57.5% of users being in favour of Musk stepping down, and 42.5% of users being against the big move.

With the results out, all eyes are on Musk, who is yet to comment on the outcome of the poll that could change his journey at Twitter forever. The reason behind Musk’s silence could be his hectic schedule, possibly that he could be flying back from Qatar, after attending the World Cup final, according to The Guardian.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Why did Musk ask users to weigh in on such an important decision?

For Musk, “vox populi” is “vox dei,” which loosely translates to “the voice of people is the voice of God.” His staunch belief in seeking the opinions of the general public has pretty much made up his online persona, through which he often asks Twitter users to vote on important decisions, such as reinstating former US President Donald Trump’s account, and more recently, stepping down from the post of CEO after acquiring the company for $44 billion.

While it is unclear what made Musk consider asking users if he should step down, the CEO has experienced his fair share of criticism and scrutiny since he took over the company in October. Soon after his arrival, the 51-year-old introduced massive changes at Twitter, such as mass layoffs, Twitter Blue, and recently, a policy to safeguard a person’s physical safety.