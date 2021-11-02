Snapchat Gets Diwali-themed Stickers And AR Lenses; Check How To Use

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights is just around the corner and on the occasion, Snapchat is introducing a new set of augmented reality lenses, stickers, games and Bitmojis. Snapchat says that while using these AR-based lenses, the user's screen will light up with animated firecrackers. The company will also be adding a special Diwali design to Snap Map that will feature fireworks and lanterns.

During Diwali, millions of users will use social media platforms such as Snapchat to wish their friends and family members. To add festivity to the platform, Snap has also launched new Bitmojis that are based on popular delicacies. Additionally, those who the platform will also get access to hyperlocal environment-filters that will be functional in 20 cities in India. These filters will utilise the user's smartphone camera to generate an animated feed for neighbourhoods, popular shopping streets, locations and more.

How to use Snap's Diwali-based stickers and lenses?

Snap has also launched day-specific lenses for all the days celebrated in the festival of Diwali, including Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras and Chhoti Diwali. Snap users will also have access to the Desi Music playlist on Sounds. Using the feature, users can add songs to the snaps. To use the Diwali-based filers and lenses, a Snapchatter shall click upon the emoji icon on the right side of the Snap button. By default, the latest filters shall be available on the second or third option. If not, one can search for Diwali on the search bar at the top of the screen. The Diwali-based stickers can be sent to other users from within the chat.

Upon launching the Diwali-based AR lenses and filters, Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development at Snap Inc India says "At Snap, we are focused on localising the app experience for our Snapchatter community in India. Last year, Indian Snapchatters viewed our Diwali AR experiences over 430M times, and this year we have introduced a range of exciting creative tools for our community to engage with. This year, our theme for Diwali is about sharing your light for the world to see and we hope the immersive experiences that we have created will make this Diwali really special for you and your loved ones."

Most recently, Snap also announced the completion of 100 million Snapchatters in India. The application allows users to send and receive photographs or snaps, short videos and apply AR-based effects, filters and lenses to them.