TikTok To Continue Operations In United States Despite Trump's Executive Orders For Ban

Despite Trump's executive orders restricting TikTok’s ability to operates in the United States, the Chinese video-sharing app's senior executive Vanessa Pappas has stated that the social media platform will continue with its operations in the country. The White House Administration under Donald Trump has targeted Chinese apps such as TikTok and WeChat citing national security reasons.

Read: Data Leaked Of 235 Million Users From Instagram, TikTok & YouTube In Dark Web: Reports

TikTok to persist

Earlier, the US President issued executive orders calling for TikTok to be sold to an American company like Microsoft in order for it to continue functioning in the US.

In her first interview since the executive orders were signed by Trump, Pappas said that there are multiple paths ahead of the app to be able to continue providing millions of US citizens with an amazing experience. She also tweeted stating that TikTok was not a national security threat as is being claimed by the Trump administration.

No, we are not a national security threat. Frankly it feels odd to have to say this when the CIA has said it for us. https://t.co/8ikMUadNwI — Vanessa Pappas (@v_ness) August 19, 2020

Amidst the growing tensions between the United States and China, the US has been putting pressure on Chinese business and has issued severe restrictions on a number of Chinese tech companies like Huawei Technologies Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Read: Estonia's Information System Authority Bans Employees From Downloading TikTok

Estonia's Information System Authority Bans TikTok

Meanwhile, Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) has banned its employees from downloading and installing TikTok on their business phones. According to news agency reports, this move was made due to security considerations following suspicions of TikTok spying on its users and using their data.

As per reports, RIA executive director for cybersecurity Tonu Tammerhas stated that the available data clearly shows why the United States considers TikTok a security risk. It was discovered by the agency that TikTok collected information from its user’s devices and was even able to track the user’s GPS location.

TikTok is designed to make and share small video clips. The Chinese app is predominantly popular among the younger generation and is used by people across 160 countries with thousands of videos being shared in 75 different languages every day. The app is designed in a way that based on the user's previously liked videos, TikTok can predict and suggest similar videos the user would like to see.

Read: TikTok May Challenge US Order Banning Transactions With App: Reports

Read: TikTok Launches New Information Hub To Target Misinformation Regarding Data Theft