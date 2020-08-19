TikTok Launches New Information Hub To Target Misinformation Regarding Data Theft

Chinese short video-sharing platform TikTok on August 17 launched a new information hub in order to address the misinformation being spread about the ByteDance-owned company, particularly by the US President Donald Trump, who has accused the app of stealing personal data of millions of Americans and possibly sharing it with the Communist Party of China (CPC). TikTok also launched a new Twitter handle to shared updates from the company's communications team.

TikTok is the daily destination for millions of people to express themselves creatively. We have launched a new information hub to shine a light on the facts, and serve as a source of truth to address the misinformation about TikTok. https://t.co/3dfEibdNsB — TikTok_Comms (@tiktok_comms) August 17, 2020

The ByteDance-owned company in a release titled 'Setting the record straight' on Monday said, "TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked. Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false." TikTok in the release also clarified that the data of US citizens are store in Virginia with a backup in Singapore adding that employee access to it is strictly monitored.

Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order banning American citizens and businesses from doing any transaction with Chinese-owned application TikTok, its parent company ByteDance Ltd. and messaging app WeChat, effective after 45 days from the date of the order. Trump in his executive order stated that these steps have been taken because the applications mentioned above threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Trump in his order also accused TikTok of censoring content, especially those that the CPC deems politically sensitive, content related to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, China's treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xijiang province, etc.

TikTok to sell US assets?

Donald Trump recently ordered ByteDance to sell its assets in the United States and also sell the TikTok's US operations to some American company. Microsoft was reportedly in talks with TikTok to buy its operations in the country and it is expected to reach a conclusion by September 15. Trump on August 18 pitched Oracle Corp as the new company that could take over TikTok's operations in the US.