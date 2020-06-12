Twitter Blocks Ex-Amnesty Chief Aakar Patel's Account For 'instigating Protests’

Days after a case against ex-Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel was registered for allegedly attempting to instigate a section of people against the government, Twitter has blocked his account in the country. It said that his account has been held in the country due to legal demand. While sharing a report of Black Lives Matter protest, Patel had urged the Muslim community, women, and SC/ STs in India to protest in a similar manner for the 'world to notice', opining that 'protests are a craft'.



Aakar Patel has in the past attempted to peddle fake news after historic Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute verdict. Back in November last year, in Congress mouthpiece National Herald, he had penned an article 'Why the Ayodhya verdict reminds us of the Supreme Court of Pakistan'.

Patel opined that the 'Supreme Court of India ruled exactly what 'Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP wanted'. He explained that Pak Governor General Ghulam Muhammad had unlawfully dismissed the Pakistan Constituent Assembly in 1954 with the backing of the Pakistan Supreme Court which had justified his illegal action. Correlating that with the Ayodhya verdict, Patel added that while the Supreme Court did slam the demolition of the Mosque, it handed it over to those who were responsible for the demolition, echoing AIMIM's chief Owaisi's opinion. Later, after backlash, Herald removed his opinion piece.

Earlier, in 2017, he had also warned the government of 'reprisal' attacks on civilians while condemning the "utter contempt for human life and the fundamental principles of humanity" after the attack on Amarnath.

Case registered against Aakar Patel

On June 5, a case was registered against Aakar Patel for posting offensive content on social media, which allegedly sought to instigate a section of people against the government. The case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by the police inspector of JC Nagar police station alleging that the twitter post by Patel was offensive. It also alleged that his statements will cause public mischief and give provocation with intent to cause a riot.

