Twitter Restores Accounts After Mistakenly Suspending Them; Conspiracy Theories Abound

Twitter ran into trouble with users yet again on Wednesday after several accounts were 'mistakenly' locked or limited. Several users accounts go suspended or limited just out of the blue while others complained that there was a delay in tweets showing up on the profile. Twitter's support account responded to the concerns and informed the users that it was just a glitch and accounts have been restored. Twitter troubles didn't end there for users as many pointed out that their followers/following count was automatically reset after the accounts were restored. This came just days after Twitter users alleged AI bias against women and people of colour.

"We're seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they Tweeted about any particular topic. We're working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal," read Twitter supports tweet.

Apologising for the incident, Twitter Support said, "The accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited have been restored. We’re sorry, this happened in the first place."

"We also noticed that some accounts were suspended by mistake and we’ve restored them too. This could have affected follower and following counts for some of you and those should be fixed soon as well," said Twitter while addressing the concerns of the users.

You may be noticing a delay in your Tweets showing up on timelines. We’re working to fix this right now. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 23, 2020

Netizens react to Twitter's 'Mistake'

Several users reacted to Twitter's 'mistaken' suspension and restriction of accounts especially around the time of the 2020 US Presidential election. A user suggested that these 'mistakes' were Twitter's way of 'suppressing voices' and that it happened more often around the time of US polls. There were users who also claimed that Donald Trump's account and that of his followers were not suspended suggesting that the people who did not support the current US President had to deal with the Twitter glitch. While others linked it to the Breonna Taylor case.

Read | Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Sign Brand Safety Agreement With WFA; Accept Hate Speech Audits

Read | Twitter Implementing Measures To Secure High-profile Accounts During US Polls

Dear Twitter,



We're all trying to be patient with the numerous problems here.



The mass restrictions, suspensions, shadow bans, removal of our content w/o notification and other forms of suppressing our voices.



They always seem to pick up around election season in the US, too. — 🌊 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌊 (@vegix) September 23, 2020

Haven't seen it happen to a single trump supporter account. Or trump himself when he has 17 MILLION fake followers. He hasn't ;lost a one of them. — Blue Wave 🌊🌊🌊 (@CosmicActorVist) September 24, 2020

And happened right around the Breonna Taylor case was announced. Just a coincidence, hmmm Jack? — SOUP BRIGADE COMMANDER- MIDWEST REGION (@KrisNoel65) September 24, 2020

Read | Twitter Investigates As Users Point Out Alleged AI Bias Against Women & People Of Colour

Many users asked the others to not bring politics into a petty technical problem on the micro-blogging site. There were those users too who simply enjoyed the chaos and arguments among the Twitter users on the thread. While others asked Twitter when the 'edit' button for tweets would come.

Read | Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Yet Again; Attaches Warning Label On Mail-in Voting Post

Please. Leftists are experiencing this too. And a few accounts I follow that don’t get involved in politics. Just look at the replies. — Edward. Stay Safe! #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor (@edward789121) September 23, 2020

I would like one popcorn and one soda please — JustARandomAccount (@JARAOfficial) September 23, 2020

Speaking of undo, when are we getting an edit button???? — Taigataro 太賀太郎 🇯🇵 (@geisha_official) September 23, 2020

Read | Google, Twitter Announce New Measures Against Misinformation Ahead Of US Election

Read | Twitter Suspends Account Of Chinese Virologist Who Claimed COVID-19 Was 'man-made'