Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Yet Again; Attaches Warning Label On Mail-in Voting Post

Micro-blogging website Twitter, on September 17, placed a warning label on a post by US President Donald Trump, saying his tweet included potentially misleading information about the mail-in voting process. While Trump wrote that the November 3 election result ‘may never be accurately determined’, Twitter placed a warning label which redirected users to a curated page, ‘Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm’. The page also contained more information on mail-in voting.

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

While the US presidential election just around the corner, Trump in the recent months has assailed voting process without evidence. The US President has said that the mail-in ballots could result in widespread fraud, even though millions of Americans have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

READ: Former Pence Aide Backs Joe Biden, Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

READ: Donald Trump Wishes 'great Leader, Loyal Friend' PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

Trump’s tweet ‘violates Twitter rules’

This is not the first time that Twitter has attached labels to tweets posted and shared by Trump as previously the micro-blogging website did add fact-checking notices on his posts. Twitter has faced fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration as back in May, Twitter prompted readers to check the facts in Trump’s tweet about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud.

Earlier this month, the social media site also removed a post spreading false information of COVID-19 pandemic after Trump retweeted the claim that discounted the actual death toll of the disease in the US. Twitter removed the post and now displays a message saying, it “is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.” Company’s spokesperson reportedly said that the tweet had violated the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

READ: Trump Downplays Legacy Of Slavery In Appeal To White Voters

READ: Ex-Pence Adviser Says Trump Bungled Virus; She's For Biden