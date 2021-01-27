Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts In Connection With Violence During R-day Tractor Rally

In a massive development on Wednesday, Twitter suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally. Speaking to the media, a Twitter spokesperson stated that this action was taken to prevent attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm. The spokesperson added that these accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation.

Moreover, the microblogging platform has labelled tweets found to be in violation of its "synthetic and manipulated media policy". Maintaining that Twitter is closely monitoring the situation, the spokesperson appealed to the users to report anything they believe is a violation of rules.

In the wake of Tuesday's violence, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and BKU (Bhanu) have pulled out of the stir against the three farm laws.

Violence in farmers' rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 300 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 22 FIRs against the protesters. Most importantly, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha and Rakesh Tikait have also been named in one of the FIRs.

