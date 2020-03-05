'No Inappropriate Ads': Twitter Takes Steps To Prevent Misinformation On Coronavirus

Twitter on March 4 said that it will not allow any advertisers to use the new coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate ads to its users. Twitter, however, said that it would allow government entities to propagate public health-related information and advertisements on its platform. The American social media platform in a press release also said that it will work with nonprofit organisations to ensure they can build fact-checking campaigns to fight disinformation on COVID-19.

Twitter in the press release said, "Based on our Inappropriate Content Policy, we will halt any attempt by advertisers to opportunistically use the Covid-19 outbreak to target inappropriate ads. Government entities that want to disseminate public health information will be permitted to promote ads on Covid-19."

Twitter has also launched an internal COVID-19 campaign page through its employee donation matching program to support humanitarian response and relief efforts around the world.

Twitter further added that it has also ensured that events featuring credible information about coronavirus is available on top of the home timeline for everyone in Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Ireland, Colombia, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the United States. On the other hand, Facebook said that it will provide free advertising space to the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that users are not misinformed about the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 95,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 268 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Image Credit: AP

