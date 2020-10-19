Twitter Terms Displaying Leh In 'J&K, People's Republic Of China' As 'technical Issue'

A day after Twitter displayed Jammu-Kashmir's Leh as part of 'People's Republic of China', the micro-blogging site on Monday claimed that it was due to a 'technical issue'. Twitter's spokesperson said that they were aware of the sensitivities around the issue of Kashmir. It stated that teams are investigating to resolve the concerned geo-tagging issue.

SHOCKING: Twitter shows India's Leh in 'Jammu-Kashmir, People's Republic of China'

Twitter: 'Technical issue on geo-tag'

We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue: Twitter Spokesperson on location tag in a live broadcast showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China. pic.twitter.com/UqpCCgma1q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Netizens come down heavily on Twitter after it shows Leh as part of China

Twitter displays J&K as part of China

On Sunday, the social media giant came under fire again for displaying Jammu-Kashmir's Leh as a part of 'People's Republic of China'. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who was live on Twitter near Leh airport, noticed that his location was displaying as 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China'. This anomaly was raised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) chairman Kanchan Gupta to Twitter India, stating that it was not an 'isolated incident', but that several netizens who were logging online faced the same issue.

Taking to Twitter, Gokhale narrated, "This morning, I was live on Twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location we had put of our location of the War Memorial, Hall of Fame - a famous landmark in Leh came as Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them, expecting them to take action, but except for anger from people of India, nothing happened."

He added, "We tried again by doing an experimental live with a different broadcast, but again the same results came up. Even now if you go live in areas near Leh airport, Leh's Hall of fame, it shows as 'J&K, People's Republic of China'. I do not know why this is happening, but it is my duty to inform you about it." This shockingly unpardonable development comes after the 7th level of military commander talks between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over 'de-escalation and disengagement', along with the return to status quo at the border.

Xiaomi's weather app omits Arunchal

Similarly, another tech giant - Xiaomi ran into trouble when its smart phone's weather app was not displaying weather for locations in Arunachal Pradesh. After many netizens complained about the same, Xiaomi India clarified that the weather app was unable to understand data for many locations as it used 'data from multiple third-party data sources'. It added that the technical error has been fixed now.

