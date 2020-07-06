Twitterati Fishes For Man Who Threw Shoes At Then US President George Bush; Strikes Gold

Even more than a decade later, Twitterati have shown the ability to find the man who flung a shoe at former US President George Bush during his press conference in Iraq in 2008 almost at will. In an interesting series of events, an account put out a tweet saying that the best thing about Twitter was that whenever the Bush shoeing incident was mentioned, the actual guy who did it responded. Just like he predicted, Muntadhar al-Zaidi, the journalist who was responsible for the incident, responded with a 'Thank you.'

The best thing about Twitter is that whenever you mention the time someone threw a shoe at Bush in Iraq the actual guy who did it responds. — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) July 4, 2020

Thank you sir https://t.co/2ZtXe7itid — منتظر الزيدي (@muntazer_zaidi) July 5, 2020

Netizens react

After nearly 12 years, netizens took to Twitter to laud the Iraqi journalist for throwing his shoes at George Bush, thanking him for 'his service.' Some even requested if he could stage something similar during one of current US President Donald Trump's press conferences.

Thanks for throwing the shoe. — Matt Bors (@MattBors) July 5, 2020

Did you get your shoes back? — James #SOCIALIST (@Wesomek) July 5, 2020

Can we get you into a Trump press conference? I assume he’s not as agile. Good chance of a direct hit. — Brian Hachez🧻 (@brianhachez) July 5, 2020

We love you!!!! pic.twitter.com/95XeBCJc0x — Lee in Iowa #WearYourMask #TeamPelosi (@Lee_in_Iowa) July 5, 2020

@Twitter give this man a blue check. He is more important than all the white nationalists you gave it to — Schafkollektiv (@HegelsFlock) July 5, 2020

The Bush Shoe-ing Incident

On December 14, 2008, during President George Bush's press conference in Iraq, Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi flung both of his shoes as a mark of protest against Bush who was supposed to retire soon, following the inauguration of his successor Barack Obama.

"This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, dog", yelled the Iraqi journalist when he threw his first shoe."This is for the widows and orphans and all those killed in Iraq," he shouted as he threw his second shoe. Both the shoes were dodged by George Bush shortly after which Al-Zaidi was dragged out of the room by guards.

The Iraqi journalist received massive support worldwide for his incident forcing the authorities to reduce his three-year prison sentence, to two years. However, he was released even earlier in September 2009, after nine months of incarceration, due to his otherwise impeccably clean criminal record.

