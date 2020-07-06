US Navy Replies To China's 'aircraft Carrier Killer' Missile Threat; Says Not Intimidated

In a befitting response, the US Navy has responded to the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by saying that the US Navy ships are not intimidated. China's mouthpiece Global Times had tweeted after reports that two US Navy Warships were heading to South China sea, by saying that US Ships were at the pleasure of PLA.

US Navy stands firm in front of China

"China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft weapons like DF 21D and DF 26 "aircraft carrier killer" #missiles. The South China Sea is fully within grasp of the #PLA; any US #aircraftcarrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of the PLA; analysts", the Global Times Tweeted.

And yet, there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz & #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion https://t.co/QGTggRjOul — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) July 5, 2020

The tweet was accompanied by the pictures of the DF21D and DF 26 and a gun firing a projectile from a PLA Ship.

The information wing of the US Navy responded to the tweet by saying that US Ships were not intimidated.

Two US Navy had said that two of its frontline aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan strike groups transition to the South China sea for dual-carrier operations, reinforce US Commitment to freedom.

The US Navy had said that composed of both Nimitz and Ronald Reagan strike groups, the carrier strike force conducted several tactical exercises designed to maximize air defence capabilities, and extend the reach of long-range precision maritime strikes from carrier-based aircraft in rapidly evolving areas of operations.

The US Navy on its official websites says The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the Navy's only forward-deployed strike group and one of America's most visible symbols of resolve. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrived in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations June 17 and has been conducting dual-carrier operations with both the Ronald Reagan and Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carriers. With Carrier Air Wings 17 and 5, as well as accompanying surface forces, Nimitz and Reagan form the most effective and agile fighting force in the world, supporting U.S. commitment to mutual defence agreements with regional allies and partners, and promoting peace and prosperity throughout the Info-Pacific.

(Image credits: twitter.com/USPacificFleet)