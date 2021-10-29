Will Facebook's Social Media Change To Metaverse? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Along with the recent change of name, a lot of users are wondering whether the social media platform Facebook will change to include Facebook metaverse. While the founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg says that the applications and their brands are not changing and the new company will still focus on creating technology to help people interact with one another, all the brands and applications share a new vision to help bring the metaverse to life.

The new brand identity, Meta, is a step towards Facebook's endeavours to create a lively metaverse. However, as the company undergoes a change in identity, its services and corresponding brands such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and Facebook would not change their names. Instead, Meta and the technologies it develops with time will be incorporated into these platforms, as is also clear from the founder's letter released by Zuckerberg.

From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first. That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope people around the world come to know the Meta brand and the future we stand for ~ Mark Zuckerberg in Founder's Letter released on October 28, 2021.

Will Facebook change name?

From what it looks like, the current look and feel of Facebook's social media platform is here to stay. However, as Meta develops new products and services that allow users to interact with one another over a digitally created environment, it would add relevant features to its social media application such as Facebook and Instagram. For instance, Facebook launched a new feature earlier this year that launched Messenger support in VR, wherein users will be able to send a quick message to friends from inside the headset. It would be interesting to see how the Facebook name change is justified by the company in the long run.

Over the past few releases, Meta has focussed on developing technologies that connect people in collaborative digital environments. Since the Facebook social platform is an integral part of Meta's userbase, it is highly unlikely that it would dissolve the current experience or bring a radical modification that might make the platform difficult for people to use, as people from all walks of life, diversified geography and vivid psychography are using Facebook on a daily basis. Stay tuned for more updates on Facebook meta.