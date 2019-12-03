PM Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman Among Yahoo's List Of Most Searched Personalities In 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped Yahoo's list of most searched personalities this year. Following PM Modi, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was the second most searched personality, according to Yahoo's Year-in-Review 2019 data.

Following is the full list of Yahoo's most searched personalities in 2019:

Narendra Modi MS Dhoni Sunny Leone Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Abhinandan Varthaman Arun Jaitely Priyanka Gandhi P Chidambaram

Most searched politicians of 2019

Again, Narendra Modi was Yahoo's most searched politician this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched politicians this year:

Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Arun Jaitely Priyanka Gandhi P Chidambaram Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman Navjot Singh Sidhu YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Most powerful women of 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman was Yahoo's most powerful woman this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Smriti Irani. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most powerful women this year:

Nirmala Sitharaman Mamata Banerjee Smriti Irani Priyanka Chopra Jonas Harmanpreet Kaur PV Sindhu Nita Ambani Zoya Akhtar Sonia Gandhi Falguni Nayar

Most Searched Female Celebrities

Sunny Leone was Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rakhi Sawant. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year:

Sunny Leone Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rakhi Sawant Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif Sara Ali Khan Disha Patani Ileana D’Cruz Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Priya Prakash Warrier

Most Searched Male Celebrities

Salman Khan was Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year, followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year:

Salman Khan Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar Guru Randhawa Sunny Deol Rishi Kapoor Ravish Kumar Kapil Sharma Vicky Kaushal Girish Karnad

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female)

Katrina Kaif was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female), followed by Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female):

Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Malaika Arora Sara Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Mira Kapur Jahnvi Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male)

Shahid Kapoor was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male), followed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male):

Shahid Kapoor Ayushmann Khurrana Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Hrithik Roshan Vicky Kaushal Anil Kapoor Shahrukh Khan Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh

Top Business Newsmakers of 2019

Mukesh Ambani was Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019, followed by Gautam Adani and Anand Mahindra. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019:

Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani Anand Mahindra Azim Premji Ritesh Agarwal Kumar Mangalam Birla Vijay Shekhar Sharma Falguni Nayar Chanda Kochhar Anil Ambani

Most Searched Sports Personality

MS Dhoni was Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality, followed by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality: