The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman Among Yahoo's List Of Most Searched Personalities In 2019

Social Media News

Following PM Modi, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was the second most searched personality, according to Yahoo's Year-in-Review 2019 data. Full lists here.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yahoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped Yahoo's list of most searched personalities this year. Following PM Modi, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was the second most searched personality, according to Yahoo's Year-in-Review 2019 data.

Following is the full list of Yahoo's most searched personalities in 2019:

  1. Narendra Modi
  2. MS Dhoni
  3. Sunny Leone
  4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  5. Mamata Banerjee
  6. Rahul Gandhi
  7. Abhinandan Varthaman
  8. Arun Jaitely
  9. Priyanka Gandhi
  10. P Chidambaram

Most searched politicians of 2019

Again, Narendra Modi was Yahoo's most searched politician this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched politicians this year:

  1. Narendra Modi
  2. Mamata Banerjee
  3. Rahul Gandhi
  4. Arun Jaitely
  5. Priyanka Gandhi
  6. P Chidambaram
  7. Amit Shah
  8. Nirmala Sitharaman
  9. Navjot Singh Sidhu
  10. YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Most powerful women of 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman was Yahoo's most powerful woman this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Smriti Irani. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most powerful women this year:

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. Mamata Banerjee
  3. Smriti Irani
  4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  5. Harmanpreet Kaur
  6. PV Sindhu
  7. Nita Ambani
  8. Zoya Akhtar
  9. Sonia Gandhi
  10. Falguni Nayar

Most Searched Female Celebrities

Sunny Leone was Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rakhi Sawant. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year:

  1. Sunny Leone
  2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  3. Rakhi Sawant
  4. Deepika Padukone
  5. Katrina Kaif
  6. Sara Ali Khan
  7. Disha Patani
  8. Ileana D’Cruz
  9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
  10. Priya Prakash Warrier

Most Searched Male Celebrities

Salman Khan was Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year, followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year:

  1. Salman Khan
  2. Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Akshay Kumar
  4. Guru Randhawa
  5. Sunny Deol
  6. Rishi Kapoor
  7. Ravish Kumar
  8. Kapil Sharma
  9. Vicky Kaushal
  10. Girish Karnad

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female)

Katrina Kaif was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female), followed by Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female):

  1. Katrina Kaif
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. Alia Bhatt
  4. Malaika Arora
  5. Sara Ali Khan
  6. Kareena Kapoor
  7. Mira Kapur
  8. Jahnvi Kapoor
  9. Sonam Kapoor
  10. Bhumi Pednekar

READ | Average Indian spends about 45 minutes on Instagram every day: Study

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male)

Shahid Kapoor was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male), followed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male):

  1. Shahid Kapoor
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana
  3. Ranveer Singh
  4. Karan Johar
  5. Hrithik Roshan
  6. Vicky Kaushal
  7. Anil Kapoor
  8. Shahrukh Khan
  9. Sidharth Malhotra
  10. Riteish Deshmukh

Top Business Newsmakers of 2019

Mukesh Ambani was Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019, followed by Gautam Adani and Anand Mahindra. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019:

  1. Mukesh Ambani
  2. Gautam Adani
  3. Anand Mahindra
  4. Azim Premji
  5. Ritesh Agarwal
  6. Kumar Mangalam Birla
  7. Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  8. Falguni Nayar
  9. Chanda Kochhar
  10. Anil Ambani

Most Searched Sports Personality

MS Dhoni was Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality, followed by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality:

  1. MS Dhoni
  2. Rohit Sharma
  3. Virat Kohli
  4. Yuvraj Singh
  5. Rishabh Pant
  6. Sourav Ganguly
  7. Hardik Pandya
  8. PV Sindhu
  9. Ravindra Jadeja
  10. Mithali Raj
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG