PM Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman Among Yahoo's List Of Most Searched Personalities In 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped Yahoo's list of most searched personalities this year. Following PM Modi, former Indian captain MS Dhoni was the second most searched personality, according to Yahoo's Year-in-Review 2019 data.
Following is the full list of Yahoo's most searched personalities in 2019:
Again, Narendra Modi was Yahoo's most searched politician this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched politicians this year:
Nirmala Sitharaman was Yahoo's most powerful woman this year, followed by Mamata Banerjee and Smriti Irani. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most powerful women this year:
Sunny Leone was Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rakhi Sawant. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most searched female celebrities this year:
Salman Khan was Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year, followed by Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's most-searched male celebrities this year:
Katrina Kaif was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female), followed by Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Female):
READ | Average Indian spends about 45 minutes on Instagram every day: Study
Shahid Kapoor was Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male), followed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Best Dressed on the Red Carpet 2019 (Male):
Mukesh Ambani was Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019, followed by Gautam Adani and Anand Mahindra. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Top Business Newsmakers of 2019:
MS Dhoni was Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality, followed by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Here's the complete list of Yahoo's Most Searched Sports Personality: