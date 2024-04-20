Published Apr 19, 2024 at 11:32 PM IST
#BengalVoteViolence
Has poll violence become a strategy in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal?
The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in West Bengal on Friday with three constituencies, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, going to polls. The polling was marred by complaints of violence, intimidation and assault across the state. Has poll violence become a norm and a strategy in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal? The Debate With Arnab Goswami
