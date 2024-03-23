Published Mar 23, 2024 at 10:33 AM IST
#CongExplainCash
Congress' Cash Dealings Under Scanner, Party Using Route To Avoid
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that that all accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and that it cannot undertake any campaign ahead of the mega Lok Sabha elections. The I-T probehas unraveled large tranches of cash & has also accessed documents of the mega cash dealings. Is the Congress using cash route to avoid scrutiny? That's The Debate
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that that all accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and that it cannot undertake any campaign ahead of the mega Lok Sabha elections. The I-T probehas unraveled large tranches of cash & has also accessed documents of the mega cash dealings. Is the Congress using cash route to avoid scrutiny? That's The Debate