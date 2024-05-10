Published May 9, 2024 at 10:34 PM IST
#NWordAbuse
After Sam Pitroda Another INDI Leader Makes Racist Comments
After Sam Pitroda another INDI leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes racist remarks against Indians. He uses the N word for Indian citizens. Does this exposes INDI's inherently racist mindset? Watch the Debate with Arnab Goswami to know more.
After Sam Pitroda another INDI leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes racist remarks against Indians. He uses the N word for Indian citizens. Does this exposes INDI's inherently racist mindset? Watch the Debate with Arnab Goswami to know more.