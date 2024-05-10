Published May 9, 2024 at 10:34 PM IST
#NWordAbuse

After Sam Pitroda Another INDI Leader Makes Racist Comments

After Sam Pitroda another INDI leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes racist remarks against Indians. He uses the N word for Indian citizens. Does this exposes INDI's inherently racist mindset? Watch the Debate with Arnab Goswami to know more. 

Advertisement