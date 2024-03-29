Published Mar 28, 2024 at 12:12 AM IST
#supremecourtcontroversy
An Attempt To Undermine Judiciary? | The Debate
Prime Minister Modi attacked the Congress party after hundred of lawyers wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary. Is there an pre-election attempt to browbeat Judiciary selectively?
