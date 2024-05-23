Published May 22, 2024 at 1:09 AM IST
#SuperRichSuperBrats
Arnab Confronts Pune Top Cop On Probe & Political Interference
In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has admitted that the NCP MLA visited the police station within hours of the Porsche crash that killed two young techies on the spot. “He did visit the police station. I can’t stop him," Kumar told Arnab when confronted on LIVE TV.
