Published Apr 25, 2024 at 10:43 PM IST
#CongExtremeAppeasement
Arnab's Debate: Is Congress Going Too Far To Appease Muslims?
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Congress has been desperately trying to attract voters by any means including playing the appeasement card. Congress has always relied on appeasement politics to remain in power. However, with proposals such as Muslim quotas and wealth redistribution, has the Congress gone too far down the appeasement road this time? The Debate With Arnab
