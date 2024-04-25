Published Apr 24, 2024 at 11:04 PM IST
#CongLootPlot
Arnab’s Debate: Is Congress Trying To Snatch Your Wealth?
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi proposed financial and institutional survey to appease a certain section of society, Advisor to Former PM Manmohan Singh Sam Pitorda emphasised the need for policy toward wealth redistribution & has called for America's inheritance tax law. PM Modi has back hard on Congress saying that party will snatch away your generational wealth. With such remarks, Is Congress deliberately attempting to snatch your wealth? That's The Debate
