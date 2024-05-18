It's officially, Arvind Kejriwal vs Swati Maliwal in the assaultgate now. The Aam Aadmi Party and Swati Maliwal traded bitter barbs on May 17 as each pushed back against the other over the latter's claims. AAP released an alleged video of a confrontation between Maliwal and some staffers at Kejriwal's home. Delhi Minister Atishi then went on to accuse Maliwal of lying and being a BJP agent. What will be the next chapter of this ongoing saga? That's The Debate