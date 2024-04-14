The Debate
#RahulBritishEra
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate
Rahul Gandhi has yet again found himself in the soup. In yet another controversial statement, the great-grandson of Pandit Nehru and the great-great-grandson of Motilal Nehru compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance with the British Era. His exact words were, 'India today is more unequal than it was under the British”. In tonight’s edition of the debate, BJP will question the Congress’ love for the Brits.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
9th April 2024
