Published May 25, 2024 at 10:41 PM IST
#ModiMomentum
Did INDI's campaign slump as phases of vote progressed?
In the Weekend Debate before the end of 2024 Lok Sabha Election voting and the Big Exit Poll, Arnab debates whether the INDI Alliance has lost the momentum by the sixth phase of voting. Arnab says, that debate is not about whether PM Modi is getting third term, but how much majority he will get. Has INDI lost the momentum in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? | Weekend Debate With Arnab
In the Weekend Debate before the end of 2024 Lok Sabha Election voting and the Big Exit Poll, Arnab debates whether the INDI Alliance has lost the momentum by the sixth phase of voting. Arnab says, that debate is not about whether PM Modi is getting third term, but how much majority he will get. Has INDI lost the momentum in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? | Weekend Debate With Arnab