Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:51 AM IST
Electoral Bond Data Out
Electoral Bonds data out, Opposition narrative falls apart
The Election Commission of India on March 14 published the data of electoral bonds, the companies and individuals who bought bonds and thus donated to political parties. The opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to stop the publishing of the data. However, the released data destroys the opposition's narrative.
