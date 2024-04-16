Published Apr 15, 2024 at 12:03 AM IST
#IsraelVsIran
Israel Vs Iran; Will India Pick Sides? | The Debate
The world is on the edge amid growing concerns over an escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict. After threatening to attack, Iran on April 13 bombarded the Jewish state with drones, missiles. The almost impregnable Israeli Defense system was able to interpret nearly all of Iran’s attacks. But where does India feature in this war? Lets Debate in tonight’s edition of The Debate With Arnab.
The world is on the edge amid growing concerns over an escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict. After threatening to attack, Iran on April 13 bombarded the Jewish state with drones, missiles. The almost impregnable Israeli Defense system was able to interpret nearly all of Iran’s attacks. But where does India feature in this war? Lets Debate in tonight’s edition of The Debate With Arnab.