Published Mar 6, 2024 at 12:05 AM IST
Rahul's State Of Mind
Has Rahul Gandhi Lost The Plot?
The Election Commission (EC) has issued a warning to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, cautioning him against making unguarded remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll panel was acting on a Delhi High Court directive of December last year. The court had asked the Election Commission to take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi for his speech on November 22 in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "pickpocket".
