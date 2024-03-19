Published Mar 18, 2024 at 12:37 AM IST
#BlameEVMCampaign
INDI blaming EVMs again, is Opposition admitting defeat before polls?
The Congress and other INDI parties started their attack against EVMs just after the dates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were announced. They are repeating the same old accusations while the Election Commission of India has assured that all was well with the machines. Is the fearmongering about EVMs an admission of defeat on INDI's part? That's The Debate
