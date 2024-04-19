Published Apr 18, 2024 at 12:31 AM IST
#MyVoteAgenda
What's the Number 1 agenda for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
The biggest electoral exercise will kick off on April 19 with India voting for 102 constituencies, scattered across 21 States and Union Territories, in Phase 1 of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. On the hottest pre-vote political debate, Arnab Goswami asks the biggest question- what is the No. 1 agenda for the Lok Sabha polls? The Debate With Arnab
