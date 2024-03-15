Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:43 AM IST
One Nation One Poll
India inches closer to 'One Nation One Election'
A committee led by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report on the government's 'One Nation, One Election' push - which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The panel said it backs the idea, but calls for a legally sustainable mechanism that can break and re-align existing electoral cycles.
