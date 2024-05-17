While addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, Arvind Kejriwal ducked questions on Swati Maliwal, when confronted by media, even his alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav did not utter a word on it. Earlier, Kejriwal was seen protecting his PA Bibhav Kumar. AAP workers made a five layer shield around Arvind Kejriwal to stop Republic Tv from confronting Kejriwal. Why is Kejriwal doing all this, why is Kejriwal protecting Bibhav Kumar? Is Kejriwal hiding the truth? That's The Debate