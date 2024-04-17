Published Apr 16, 2024 at 10:35 PM IST
#400IsClose
Is Rahul Gandhi misleading country by threatening 'democracy in danger'?
PM Modi has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's attempt to mislead the country over Rahul's saying that BJP will change the constitution once voted in power, but why is Rahul trying to mislead the country? The Debate With Arnab
