Published Feb 29, 2024 at 1:16 AM IST
Karnataka Pak Controversy
Karnataka Cong Neta Says Pakistan 'Only Enemy To BJP, Not To Us'
Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Congress councillor BK Hariprasad said while Pakistan may be perceived as an "enemy country" by the BJP, the Congress only considers it as a neighbouring country. This invited a strong reaction from the BJP.
