Published May 7, 2024 at 12:31 AM IST
#KejriwalVIPCard
Kejriwal plays 'VIP' card for bail, is common man's rights lesser?
Kejriwal's expensive lawyers demand special & VIP treatment for their client Arvind Kejriwal. They say that Kejriwal is a busy CM who should go out on bail for campaigning. Is campaigning a valid reason reason for bail? Is justice less important than work? That's The Debate
